AH&BC Amsterdam won their 20th women’s Dutch national title as Rick Mathijssen ended Den Bosch’s five-year reign as champions.





They backed up the opening game’s 2-1 success with a 2-0 win in Brabant, pulling off a rare series win over Den Bosch who have won the title 19 of the last 22 years.



In the second leg, they started brilliantly with Charlotte Vega opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a tip in after a great pass from Marijn Veen.



And Kitty van Male made it two in the 14th minute in what was her final game for the club, signing off with a penalty corner goal.



She went close to a third before half-time but her hard backhand shot was parried by keeper Josine Koning.



In the third quarter, Den Bosch showed a bit more fighting spirit which resulted in three penalty corners in a row. But thanks to good goalkeeper work from Anne Veenendaal and tough defending, Frédérique Matla was denied.



Lidewij Welten and Pleun van der Plas went close to gettting goals back but Veenendaal was equal to the challenge and saved everything that came her way.



And they secured the victory that got them over the line, giving van Male the perfect way to sign off on her club career with a third Dutch title to go with the EuroHockey Club Cup won in April.



It means Amsterdam will take the top Dutch seeding for EHL Women at Easter 2019 with Den Bosch taing the second seed.



