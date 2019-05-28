

©: Koen Suyk / World Sport Pics



HC Bloemendaal won the Dutch national title for the first time since 2010 as they won the decisive game in their best of three series against SV Kampong.





The Utrecht side had levelled the series on Saturday with a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Boet Phijffer and Jip Janssen overturning a second minute strike from Yannick van der Drift.



That made it all square going into the final game on Sunday but it was the home fans, the Bloemigans, who tasted ultimate glory as Jorrit Croon and Florian Fuchs got the crucial goals.



It was a final of passion and raw emotion in the stands with large banks of orange and blue, something which Fuchs said was extra special.



"This atmosphere is incredible. I don't experience this in Germany. This is Bloemendaal and that's why I love this club."



The 27-year-old German is one of the best players in the world but had never won the title of national club champion in his career despite winning a number of EHL titles.



His brilliant solo goal made it 2-0 in the 44th minute, adding to Croon’s penalty corner touch in the first half and while there was still time to get back into the game, Kampong could not breakthrough.



It was Bloemendaal’s 12th title, second on the all-time list behind AH&BC Amsterdam and ahead of Klein Zwitserland, HGC, Venlo and Kampong who all have eight successes.



The success means they will play in EHL Men’s FINAL8 next Easter with Kampong now looking to the KO16 in Barcelona in October.



The third Dutch representative in the EHL next season will be HGC after they got the best of Amsterdam in the third place playoff.



Their last EHL appearance saw them win the title back in 2011 when Rob Short inspired the team. Their other appearance also ended in a medal with a silver back in 2018.



Against Amsterdam, they lost the first leg 3-2 but won a pair of shoot-outs on Saturday and Sunday to turn things around.



Saturday’s was a wild 5-5 draw where Floris van der Linden rescued a draw with a minute to go and they went on to win the shoot-out 3-2 with Tanguy Cosyns scoring the winner.



In game three, they also fought back from 2-0 down to tie 2-2 and then won the shoot-out, coming back from 2-0 there, too, with a 7-6 win to secure their EHL place.



Euro Hockey League media release