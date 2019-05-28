



PETALING JAYA: Fitri Saari (pic) is excited to learn from the ‘masters’ when the national hockey team head to Europe in July.





Fitri believes that their tour there would help tremendously in their quest to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The 26-year-old midfielder also urged his teammates to absorb as much knowledge as possible against Europe’s top hockey nations.



“It would be a valuable lesson for us all to learn from these European teams. Over the years, their standards have improved significantly,” said the Terengganu player.



“Their leagues obviously are good and you can see how it has impacted their national teams.



“Apart from playing, we are also on a learning mission. We are going there to learn and master their game.”



From July to August, the team will be travelling to Germany, Spain, Holland and Belgium for a series of test matches and also compete in a four-nation tournament in Spain to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers.



Only 12 teams will play in the Tokyo Olympics next year. Japan, as the host nation, have qualified.



Four slots would be filled by the champions of the 2019 Pan American Games, 2019 African qualifying tournament, 2019 Euro Championship and 2019 Oceania Cup while another seven will come from the Olympic qualification events.



Fitri said he is looking forward to take on Holland as they are one of the best sides in the world.



“Their players’ abilities and skills are brilliant. Some of them have played in the Malaysian Hockey League. I’m impressed with the way they handle themselves before and after the game. We have so much to learn from them.”



Fitri added that the squad are working really hard to realise their Olympic dreams.



“It is a do-or-die mission. Some of the players are getting old and this is their last hope. We will do whatever it takes to get to Tokyo,” he said.



