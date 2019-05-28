



DUBLIN, Ireland – The U.S. Men’s National Team took to the pitch Sunday for the second match of a two-game test series against No. 11 Ireland at the Pembroke Wanderers Hockey Club in Dublin. In a game where both sides tried new techniques from their first meeting on Friday, the Green Machine established an early lead while holding off a new-tempo USA squad to win 2-0.





The host nation took the lead in the 3rd minute off a series of penalty corners where Shane O’Donoghue found the back of the goal. Ireland continued to pressure in the opening quarter but strong play by goalkeeper Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) countered their efforts. USA was had plenty chances of their own offensively as they tested goalkeeper Mark Ingram early on. Shots by Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) and Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands) were on target but could not find the back of the goal.



Ireland threatened once more on a pair of penalty corners to begin the second quarter, but USA’s defense was up to the task ending on a swatting save by Klages. Another attempt by Ireland in the 23rd minute saw a high drag flick by Luke Madeley get past Klages for the 2-0 advantage. The red, white and blue continued to find chances as the half rounded down, including a hard shot by Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) that was saved by Ingram.



Both squads came in to the third quarter with a new pressing strategy which saw Ireland gain more circle entries near the baseline, but USA remained swift on defense. On the other side USA found more scoring chances from their adjustments and nearly scored on a turnover opportunity. The play began when Huisman jumped on a loose ball who took a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Jamie Carr. The rebound came out to Kei Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) which forced Carr to come off the line, but the rebound shot ended up sailing over the goal.



"These games provided great information for our players and staff," said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "We feel that we are working in good steps towards our tournament in India next week. Another positive is that [Julian] Croonenbergh and [Alberto] Montilla earned their first caps."



Up next for the U.S. Men’s National Team is the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, India from June 6-15.



USFHA media release