By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian women’s hockey team in Italy yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team were hammered 5-1 by Spain in a Tri-Nation in Italy yesterday, but coach K. Dharmaraj and his charges are not heartbroken.





Spain, ranked World No 7, fieled their full World Cup squad and Malaysia matched them for 15 minutes but collapsed after the half-time break.



“Speed. The Spanish players' speed in deflecting the ball caught my charges off guard,” said Dharmaraj



“We lost the match but gained much by playing a high ranking team. This is what we need in the run-up to the Series Finals.



“Nobody is heartbroken with the score. In fact, my girls are looking foward to playing Spain again.



“And improvement in the rematch is what we want from this Tri-Nation.”



Spain won only one penalty corner in the first quarter and Maria Lopez scored in the 24th minute but Malaysia equalised off a penalty corner in the 26th minute off Nur Amirah Zulkifli.



Maria Lopez again gave Spain the lead via a 29th minute penalty corner and the other goals were scored by Berta Bonastre (32nd), Lola Riera (41st) and Marta Segu (50th).



Malaysia will next play Italy, who have seven naturalised Argentine players.



“It is good that Malaysia are playing quality opponents in the run-up to the Series Finals. Now we know our weaknesses, and when we play teams like Ireland and the Czech Republic, we will be better prepared," said Dharmaraj.



The ultimate aim is the Series Finals in Banbridge, Northeren Ireland on June 8-16.



Malaysia (World 22nd) are in Group A with Ireland (8th), Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th). In Group B are South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia must finish in the top-three at the group stage and play in a cross-over for a shot at the semi-finals.



Dharmaraj's charges, due to their low ranking, must end the tournament as finalists if they want to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



New Straits Times