By S.S.Dhaliwal







For well over 10 years, Former Malaysian Hockey captain Dato Ow Soon Kooi had been suffering from a constant pain in his neck.





Not a literal one but a physical of nature.



Over the past few weeks the pain became unbearable forcing the Penang born with no alternative but to opt for a risky operation.



And on Thursday, the former Vice President of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation and Independent Member of the Malaysian Hockey Federation , went under the scalpel, a four hour operation performed by two Doctors and a team of medical assistants.



It was a risky operation as Ow could end up paralysed or lose control in several limbs.



But the medical team was God sent, the professionalism and care they extended to Ow ensured a successful operation.



Ow gave up all Hockey related positions due to his health condition.



And over the many years, the lad who started off his career as a waiter to a successful businessman had assisted many a sportsmen, be it the present or past generation.



An astute analyst of Hockey. Ow spends hours watching recordings of matches, be it our national team or the foreign teams, identifying skills, tactics and mostly the chinks in the armour.



Such was his passion that despite his health issues, one could observe his presence at training sessions of the national team, sitting alone in a corner, observing coaches he had appointed doing the responsibilities on the pitch.



Despite stepping down in July 2017 from MHC, no one could take his passion away from the sport.



Opting to only discuss the sport with a select few whom he considers as true friends, Ow at times spends hours talking about the sport, but deep down inside he was sad for the state of affairs.



“ It was a risk I had to take as I could no longer depend on pain killers,” said Ow when this blogger visited him together with former women Hockey captain K. Maheswari.



“ I must thank the medical team for their excellent work and professionalism in looking after me, both before, after and during the operation.



“ When I regained consciousness, the first thing I did was moving my fingers and toes to see if they functioned.”



Ow sends his regards to those who know him and care for him, opting to minimise visitors in order to rest.



“ I will need around six months and intensive physiotherapy to recover fully,” said Ow.



“ Still this is like a new lease of life and I thank all those who prayed for me.”



Quiet, unassuming, Low key, humble – these are some of the traits to describe a man who captained the National Hockey team for four years in his 11 years dinning the Malaysian jersey.



For Ow, there is no one bigger than the sport and he has given back more than he benefited from the sport.



We wish him a speedy recovery.



