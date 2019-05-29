

Great Britain's men and women with our season ticket holders for the FIH Pro League



The women's and men's squads have been announced for Great Britain's FIH Pro League matches away to Belgium and the Netherlands.





Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer and Susannah Townsend are ruled out through injury for the women, with Lizzie Neal called up to complete a squad of 19 players. Nicki Cochrane also comes in in place of Amy Tennant as Mark Hager rotates his goalkeeping options.



For the men, Liam Ansell was injured in the last round of games so is not available. Mikey Hoare, Luke Taylor and Henry Weir come in, with Ollie Willars and Rhys Smith also missing out as Danny Kerry continues to use the depth within his squad.



Young duo Izzy Petter and Tom Sorsby get another chance to impress after making their debuts against Argentina ten days ago.



If they play in both games, Mikey Hoare and Sarah Evans will reach 150 and 100 GB/England international caps respectively.







Women’s squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) (ENG)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury) (ENG)

Nicki Cochrane (Beeston) (SCO) (GK)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham) (SCO)

Emily Defroand (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Tess Howard (Durham University) (ENG)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Jones (Holcombe) (WAL)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) (ENG)

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) (ENG)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (ENG) (C)

Izzy Petter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) (SCO)

Erica Sanders (Surbiton) (ENG)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) (ENG)







Men’s squad:

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

David Condon (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG) (C)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

James Gall (Surbiton) (ENG)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Mikey Hoare (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Holcombe) (ENG) (GK)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) (ENG)

Luke Taylor (Surbiton) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon) (ENG)







Fixtures (all UK time, live on BT Sport)



Thu 30 May

Great Britain men vs Belgium, Antwerp, 12:30pm

Great Britain women vs Belgium, Antwerp, 2:30pm



Sat 1 Jun

Great Britain women vs Netherlands, Eindhoven, 5pm



Sun 2 Jun

Great Britain men vs Netherlands, Eindhoven, 3pm







Standings



Britain's men take on two high class opponents in these two matches - Belgium are unbeaten and top of the league with 15 points from a possible 18, while the Netherlands are third, just ahead of Danny Kerry's side. A win in Eindhoven on Sunday would be likely to take Kerry's men up to third in the FIH Pro League table.



Britain's women currently reside in sixth, having picked up four points from their last two games with Belgium and Argentina. Netherlands are top with seven wins out of eight, and their defeat to Australia in February was their only loss since the Rio Olympics. Belgium are fourth in the table and, if Mark Hager's British side are to have any chance of making the top four, they realistically need to come back from this trip with positive results under their belts.



Great Britain Hockey media release