



There is no doubt that a bit of alliteration makes a superb start to an article. There is also no doubt that a scintillating SPAR South Africa makes a superb start to any series. That is exactly what was presented to the fans at St. Johns in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.





Zimbabwe knew they would be up against it after the superb European tour from SPAR South Africa earlier this year, but they would have been buoyed by their performance when the two last met in Harare last year.



And well it may be four months since that historic tour, the ladies took to the court like they had never been off it. Attacking with regularity the hosts were serving up a sensational feast for the crowd and made it 3-0 by half-time. Tegan Fourie and Celia Evans returned from National Outdoor duty and got themselves on the scoresheet either side of Cindy Hack scoring her first.



The skipper would add two more in the second half to complete her hat-trick, while Tegan Fourie got her second and a late strike from Robyn Johnson added gloss to the score line. Celia Evans, playing indoor hockey a year after a massive knee injury, was particularly impressive but in truth that can be said about every one of the SPAR South African players.



Alex Kavanagh, Kara Botes and Jess O’Connor were steadfast at the back denying any opportunities that fell to the Zimbabweans while Jamie Southgate continues to raise the bar every time she gets on the court for South Africa.



The series moves to Durban tomorrow with Zimbabwe playing Botswana in the early test match between they meet the hosts again later in the night. The SPAR South Africa vs. Zimbabwe game will be streamed live on the Sports 24 Seven Facebook page.



SA Hockey Association media release