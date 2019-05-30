After a wet spring the 2019 Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament could not have asked for a more perfect weekend with the sun shining bright, blue skies and a slight chill in the air for a field hockey event. Sixty teams representing clubs from as far as Jamaica and up and down the east coast participated in the annual USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event held at the Aviator Sports & Recreation Complex in Brooklyn, N.Y. over Memorial Day weekend.

Music filled the festive and friendly air from May 24-27 with tents pitched and tables laid out with assortments of food and snacks while hamburgers and hotdogs sizzled on grills. Overall, teams competed from start to end each match in a festive and friendly environment. The competition featured four separate divisions: U-14 Girls, U-16 Girls, U-19 Girls and Adult Women.

2019 Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side Finals Results:

Division Matchup

Score U-14 Girls Jersey Intensity FH Field Hockey Club of CT 2 - 0 U-16 Girls Rapid Fire Elite Hudson Valley FHC 2 - 0 U-19 Girls East End FHC Hudson Valley FHC 2 - 1 Adult Women BAHC (Golden Apples) SNF Puerto Rico 1 - 0









Congratulations to all of this year's winners!

In 2019 Big Apple Hockey (BAHF) partnered with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , a non-profit organization focused on transforming the lives of children from rural Kenya through the power of sports. BAHF also partners annually with Kim and Sandy Scott in support of their tasty bake sale with all proceeds going to benefit the children of St. Jude’s Hospital.

Thank you to each and every one of you who supported these two wonderful and life changing causes!

The Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side tournament is held every year to honor the memory of those field hockey heroes who are no longer with us and have contributed to field hockey on the east coast in their own way and are truly missed by their family and friends.

BAHF would like to give a special thanks to the technical and umpiring staff who all worked tirelessly and volunteered their time and expertise to make the Big Apple Memorial Six-a-Side another success year. Your generous support is greatly appreciated!

Thank you to all participating clubs for your continued support and looking forward to seeing you in 2020. Have a great summer!



USFHA media release