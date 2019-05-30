Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey captain Leah Wilkinson to become Wales' most capped sportsperson

Published on Thursday, 30 May 2019
View Comments


Leah Wilkinson Credit: Hockey Wales

Hockey captain Leah Wilkinson is about to become Wales' most capped sportsperson this weekend in a three-match series against France in Cardiff.



If selected, Wilkinson will overtake Paul Edwards’ record of 157 appearances on Saturday, in the second test.

I’m looking forward to the series and hopefully being in the position to break Paul’s record. Hockey is my passion and I’ll be forever grateful for all the brilliant memories playing for Wales.
– Leah Wilkinson, Wales hockey captain


If selected, Wales captain Leah Wilkinson will win her record-breaking 158th cap against France on Saturday. Credit: Hockey Wales

With 156 appearances so far, Wilkinson has already surpassed the records of other sports players including netball's Helen Weston, footballer Jess Fishlock and rugby player Gethin Jenkins.

  • 111 appearances by most-capped netball player Helen Weston
  • 116 appearances by most-capped footballer Jess Fishlock
  • 129 appearances by most-capped rugby player Gethin Jenkins



Wales’ three-match series versus France will prepare the team for this summer’s FIH World League matches in June and the EuroHockey Championships in August. Credit: Hockey Wales

Wales are preparing for a round of fixtures in the FIH World League and the European Hockey Championships later this summer.

The first test will be played on Friday 31 May, with pushback at 6.00pm, while the second gets underway at 5.00pm on Saturday. The final test takes place at 11.00am on Sunday.

ITV News

