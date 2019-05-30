

Rani Rampal.



Hockey India on Wednesday named an 18-member Indian team, led by Rani Rampal, for the upcoming FIH Women’s Series Finals starting in Hiroshima on June 15.





Grouped in Pool A along with Poland, Uruguay and Fiji, India will begin its campaign on the opening day against Uruguay, while Pool B features 18th Asian Games Gold Medallist Japan, Chile, Russia and Mexico.



“We have a good balanced team with youth and experienced players. We have had good preparations,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Savita (vice-captain), Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, Sunita Lakra.



Midfielders: Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam. Forwards: Rani (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Jyoti.



The Hindu