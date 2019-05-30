Rani to helm team for FIH Series finals
Hockey India on Wednesday named an 18-member Indian team, led by Rani Rampal, for the upcoming FIH Women’s Series Finals starting in Hiroshima on June 15.
Grouped in Pool A along with Poland, Uruguay and Fiji, India will begin its campaign on the opening day against Uruguay, while Pool B features 18th Asian Games Gold Medallist Japan, Chile, Russia and Mexico.
“We have a good balanced team with youth and experienced players. We have had good preparations,” said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.
The squad:
Goalkeepers: Savita (vice-captain), Rajani Etimarpu; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nisha, Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, Sunita Lakra.
Midfielders: Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam. Forwards: Rani (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Jyoti.
The Hindu