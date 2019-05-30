By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen-year-old national women’s hockey player Kirandeep Kaur (pic) has a huge appetite for goals. But frustratingly, her finishing has not matched her hunger to sound the board.





She made her debut for the national team in the Hockey Series in Singapore last June and scored a goal in the final to help Malaysia outplay Thailand 6-0 to win the tournament.



But since then, Kirandeep has found it hard to get on the scoresheet in tournaments.



The Form Four SMK Bukit Bandaraya student is among 20 players who went on a playing tour in Europe in preparation for the FIH Series Final in Dublin, Ireland, from June 8-16.



Kirandeep, who featured in the Asian Games in Jakarta last year, said she needs to start scoring goals in friendly matches if she hopes to be selected for the tournament in Dublin.



“I’m not too happy about my scoring ability in matches and I’ve only scored one goal in the three tournaments I played in last year.



“My aim is to play in the FIH Series in Dublin, which is the qualifying tournament for next year’s Tokyo Olympics,” said Kirandeep.



Besides scoring goals in friendly matches, Kirandeep added she would also face a strong challenge from other young forwards like Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Syeik Fuad, Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli and Siti Zulaikha Husain for spots in the team for Dublin.



“I’ve featured in the first round of the FIH Series in Singapore and I also want to continue playing for the country in the second round in Dublin.”



Coach K. Dharmaraj will name the final squad of 18 for the tournament in Dublin after the friendly matches next week.



Eight teams will feature in Dublin and Malaysia are drawn in Group A with Ireland, the Czech Republic and Singapore while Group B comprises South Korea, Ukraine, Scotland and France.



Malaysia need a top-two finish in the tournament to feature in the next round to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



In a three-nation tournament in Rome, Italy, Malaysia were outclassed 5-1 by Spain last Sunday.



Nur Amirah scored Malaysia’s solitary goal. In the second match against Italy on Tuesday, Malaysia drew 1-1 with Nur Amirah also on target.



The Star of Malaysia