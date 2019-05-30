By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian women’s hockey team in Rome.



KUALA LUMPUR: When in Rome, do as the Romans do. And that’s what the Malaysian women’s team did yesterday.





The Italians got a goal, the Malaysians did the same thing, got a goal, as their Tri-Nation match in Rome ended in a 1-1 draw.



It was a result that the Malaysians would be proud of. They had, after all, pulled off a stunning draw with World No 17 Italy.



The Malaysians’ performance was quite remarkable, as they had shrugged off a 5-1 loss to Spain earlier, to regain their poise.



Yesterday, Nur Amirah Zulkifli, who had scored against Spain earlier, breached the Italian defence in the 44th minute for a field goal.



Italy equalised after a penalty corner was turned into a penalty stroke. Giuliana Ruggieri scored from the spot in the 52nd minute.



In their previous meeting in 2017, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia held Italy 2-2 and then won the shootout 2-1 to reach the final of the World League Round Two.



“It was good progress as we never gave them many opportunities, while we had six chances to score via field attempts and won seven penalty corners,” said national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj.



“The Italians scored off a penalty stroke after my defenders had played well to deny them any field and penalty corner goals.”



And Dharmaraj plans to stop World No 7 Spain when they meet again today. “We need to win this match for a big boost in our Series Finals campaign.”



After playing four matches in the Tri-Nation, two each against Italy and Spain, Malaysia will travel to Scotland for more friendlies before heading for Northern Ireland for the Series Finals in Banbridge on June 8-16.



In the pre-Olympic Qualifier in Banbridge, World No 22 Malaysia are in Group A with Ireland (World No 8), Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th). In Group B are South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia must finish in the top three in the group and play in a cross-over for a shot at the semi-finals. Because of their low world ranking, Malaysia must end the tournament as finalists if they are to qualify for the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



New Straits Times