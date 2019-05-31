Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

St Rose appointed to FIH Officials Committee

Published on Friday, 31 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 50
by Nigel Simon


T&T's Roger St Rose

T&T's Roger St Rose was re­cent­ly ap­point­ed as the Pan Amer­i­can Hock­ey Fed­er­a­tion (PAHF) mem­ber on the Fed­er­a­tion In­ter­na­tion­al Hock­ey (FIH) Of­fi­cials Com­mit­tee for a bi­en­ni­al pe­ri­od.



The over­all aim of the Of­fi­cials Com­mit­tee is to as­sist FIH in re­la­tion to out­door or in­door hock­ey, hock­ey5s and any oth­er hock­ey dis­ci­pline to es­tab­lish the de­vel­op­ment, train­ing and man­age­ment of of­fi­cials.

The Of­fi­cials Com­mit­tee is chaired by South African She­lia Brown while Ire­land's Paula Jenk­ins serves as sec­re­tary, and Ger­many's Janne Muller-Wieland, the ath­letes rep­re­sen­ta­tive.

Oth­er con­fed­er­a­tion mem­bers in­clude Ghana's Richard Akpokavie (Africa), Aus­tralian Eliz­a­beth Fuerst (Asia), France's Sylvie Pe­tit­jean (Eu­rope) and New Zealan­der Gavin Hawke (Ocea­nia).

A for­mer top um­pire and um­pire man­ag­er, St Rose's ca­reer in in­ter­na­tion­al um­pir­ing be­gan in 1987 at the PAHF Ju­nior World Cup qual­i­fy­ing tour­na­ment, but he start­ed um­pir­ing when he was at sec­ondary school in Trinidad.

He reached in­ter­na­tion­al Grade 1 sta­tus in 1992 and was up­grad­ed to Olympic/ World Cup lev­el in 1994 with his first se­nior top-lev­el event be­ing the 1994 World Cup in Aus­tralia.

From then, St Rose, an at­tor­ney-at-law, cur­ricu­lum vi­tae just kept grow­ing and in­cludes two Ju­nior World Cups, Cham­pi­ons Tro­phies, Com­mon­wealth Games, Eu­ro­pean Cup Fi­nals, two Olympic qual­i­fiers, many Pan Amer­i­can Games, sev­er­al Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean (CAC) Games and the At­lanta Olympics of 1996.

He re­tired as an in­ter­na­tion­al um­pire in 2000, but he still um­pires in the do­mes­tic league or­gan­ised by T&T Hock­ey Board (T&THB).

Oth­er re­cent FIH ap­point­ments in­clud­ed USA's Nigel Tra­ver­so (FIH Com­pe­ti­tions Com­mit­tee); Ar­genti­na's Lau­ra Pi­gret­ti (FIH Ed­u­ca­tion and De­vel­op­ment Com­mit­tee), Ja­maican Dr Michelle Holt (FIH Health and Se­cu­ri­ty Pan­el), and USA's Steve Hor­gan (FIH Rules Com­mit­tee).

The Trinidad Guardian

