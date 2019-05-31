St Rose appointed to FIH Officials Committee
by Nigel Simon
T&T's Roger St Rose
T&T's Roger St Rose was recently appointed as the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) member on the Federation International Hockey (FIH) Officials Committee for a biennial period.
The overall aim of the Officials Committee is to assist FIH in relation to outdoor or indoor hockey, hockey5s and any other hockey discipline to establish the development, training and management of officials.
The Officials Committee is chaired by South African Shelia Brown while Ireland's Paula Jenkins serves as secretary, and Germany's Janne Muller-Wieland, the athletes representative.
Other confederation members include Ghana's Richard Akpokavie (Africa), Australian Elizabeth Fuerst (Asia), France's Sylvie Petitjean (Europe) and New Zealander Gavin Hawke (Oceania).
A former top umpire and umpire manager, St Rose's career in international umpiring began in 1987 at the PAHF Junior World Cup qualifying tournament, but he started umpiring when he was at secondary school in Trinidad.
He reached international Grade 1 status in 1992 and was upgraded to Olympic/ World Cup level in 1994 with his first senior top-level event being the 1994 World Cup in Australia.
From then, St Rose, an attorney-at-law, curriculum vitae just kept growing and includes two Junior World Cups, Champions Trophies, Commonwealth Games, European Cup Finals, two Olympic qualifiers, many Pan American Games, several Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and the Atlanta Olympics of 1996.
He retired as an international umpire in 2000, but he still umpires in the domestic league organised by T&T Hockey Board (T&THB).
Other recent FIH appointments included USA's Nigel Traverso (FIH Competitions Committee); Argentina's Laura Pigretti (FIH Education and Development Committee), Jamaican Dr Michelle Holt (FIH Health and Security Panel), and USA's Steve Horgan (FIH Rules Committee).
The Trinidad Guardian