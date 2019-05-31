By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Hockey Academy were handed an early blow when they lost three key players for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





But coach Mohd Sufian Mohamad is unperturbed as he believes that the other players can take them to their third consecutive final.



The trio - goalkeeper Muhammad Hamiz Mohd Ahir, skipper and penalty corner drag flicker Muhamad Hafiz Zauri and forward Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi - were members of the Malaysian team that won their first-ever gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last October.



Sufian said Hamiz and Hafiz are currently pursuing pre-university courses at the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in Bandar Penawar, Johor.



“The duo will turn out for league and overall champions SSTMI. Noor Firdaus is in the national team training squad and I’m not sure if he will be released to play,” said Sufian, who has been coaching the Pahang team since 2013.



Sufian said although they would be weakened without their services, he added that all is not lost as they have retained nine players who helped them finish third in the league and took them to the final before losing to SSTMI 4-0 last year.



“We have a balanced team of experienced players and talented youngsters, and I’m confident they will deliver,” said the former international.



The nine players are Muhamad Nazrey Din, Muhamad Haqif Hamdan, Muhamad Syawal Abd Razak, Fikri Mohamad, Wan Muhammad Najmi Ahmad Dzaib, Muhamad Syamin Naim Abdul Hamid, Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini, Muhamad Azim Mohd Ahir and Muhamad Haiqal Riduan Osman.



Sufian said his boys, who started training early this year, are ready to mount their challenge.



“Our target is to finish in the top three in the league and reach our third straight final since 2017.



“Our main threats will come from SSTMI and Anderson of Ipoh, who finished runners-up last year.”



A total of 14 teams will feature in the Under-19 tournament which starts from June 21.



The Star of Malaysia