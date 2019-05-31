By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF





Lakers' Linah Baraza (right) vies for the ball with Telkom forward Maureen Okumu during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at Simba Club, Kisumu on May 19, 2019. The teams drew 2-2. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Africa ladies hockey champions, Telkom begin their campaign in the two-day national hockey 5s tournament jointly hosted by Mombasa County Hockey Association (MCHA) and Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) Saturday at 10:40am with a game against Kenya Coast Polytechnic.





According to fixtures released by MCHA president, Oliver Mascarenhas, Telkom will then face national secondary schools runner-up Coast’s St John’s Girls Kaloleni two hours later. Both matches will be played at the MSC grounds.



The six women’s teams featuring in the tournament are Telkom, Kenya Coast Poly, St John’s Girls Kaloleni, MSC, MSC Squids and Rovers.



In the men’s category, former national champions Kenya Police who are in Pool B start their campaign against St Charles Lwanga Secondary at 12:20pm before taking on Mvita Daikyo at 2:40pm.



Teams in the men’s Pool B are Kenya Police, Kenya Coast Poly, St Charles Lwanga, Mvita Daikyo and Mtongwe Flickers.



Pool A includes Blue Ocean Chiefs, Mombasa West, MSC, Mvita Marine and Karate Axiom.



Daily Nation