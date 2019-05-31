Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India's junior team beats Canada

Published on Friday, 31 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments

India’s junior women’s team defeated Canada 2-0 in its final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International four-Nations tournament.



Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India.   -  Getty Images

India’s junior women’s team defeated Canada 2-0 in its final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International four-Nations tournament.

Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India.

Sharmila provided lead through a counter attack in the third quarter after India custodian Bichu Devi pulled off some good saves.

Kujur then rounded off the tally in the final quarter by converting a drag-flick.

Sportstar

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.