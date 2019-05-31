India’s junior women’s team defeated Canada 2-0 in its final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International four-Nations tournament.





Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India. - Getty Images



Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India.



Sharmila provided lead through a counter attack in the third quarter after India custodian Bichu Devi pulled off some good saves.



Kujur then rounded off the tally in the final quarter by converting a drag-flick.



