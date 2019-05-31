



The SPAR Indoor Series moved to Danville Girls School in Durban North for the remainder of the series. And after an early knock around with KZN Invitational, all eyes turned to the second test between SPAR South Africa and Zimbabwe. The eyes were numerous as the match was being live streamed by Sports 24 Seven on their Facebook Page.





The South Africans had been tested in their series in Zimbabwe last year in August and were expecting another stern examination from their neighbours in front of the Danville crowd. The Zimbabweans themselves were buoyed after getting their first ever indoor hockey test win against Botswana in their first ever indoor test match. Stephanie Wilde and Alexi Terblanche both got hat-tricks for the Zimbabweans.



Lennie Botha’s side were in the mood and dominated the early engagments and deservingly went into a 5-0 lead with minutes of the break. Cindy Hack, Robyn Johnson, Celia Evans and a brace from Kara-Lee Botes proving the difference. There was a moment of cheer for Zimbabwe just before the break as Roxanne Viviers pulled one back from a penalty corner to take it to the break.



Zimbabwe emerged from the interval with a renewed determination and surged forward putting South Africa under incredible pressure. As the momentum continued to grow there was almost a sense that the game was swinging into Zimbabwe’s favour, Botha showed the perfect reading of the game in calling the timeout. A quick reshuffle and South Africa had regained the ascendancy brilliantly as Chris Fourie’s side failed to respond.



South Africa then ran away with Tegan Fourie netting four and romped to a 14-1 win, their biggest ever win over Zimbabwe. Celia Evans, Kara Botes and Jess O’Connor all got on the scoresheet as well as Alex Kavanagh, the Sports 24 Seven player of the match.



SPAR South Africa will play Botswana and Zimbabwe tomorrow as the action heats up in Durban



SA Hockey Association media release