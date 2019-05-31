By Jugjet Singh





Women’s coach K. Dharmaraj (in grey jacket) addresses the team before their match against Spain in Rome yesterday.



THE Malaysian women’s hockey team narrowed the gap on World No 7 Spain when they lost only 4-2 in a Tri-Nation match in Rome yesterday.





In an earlier encounter a few days back, Spain had hammered Malaysia 5-1.



And the good news is that 18-year-old defender Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi scored both the goals in the 54th and 59th minutes, after Spain had taken a 4-0 lead.



In the 5-1 defeat to Spain as well as the 1-1 draw with Italy, another 18-year-old, Nur Amirah Zulkifli, delivered on both occasions.



“It is nice to see that my young brigade is starting to score against the top teams in the world,” said coach K. Dharmaraj.



“Spain are in a different league compared to Malaysia and Italy, so the 4-2 defeat will be taken by us positively to progress further.



“We have another match against Italy, and hopefully, it will end with our first win,” he added.



Malaysia are preparing for the Series Finals in Banbridge, Northern Ireland on June 8-16.



In the pre-Olympic Qualifier, Malaysia (World No 22) are in Group A with Ireland (8th), the Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th).



In Group B are South Korea (World No 11), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia, due to their low world ranking, must end the tournament as finalists if they want to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



“This is another positive outcome and I hope it will be carried forward to the Series Finals,” said Dharmaraj.



“And even though Spain had a four-goal lead, they never slowed down their tempo and tried to score more.



“It is good to see my girls hit back with two goals in the final quarter.”



After a day’s rest, Malaysia will play Italy and then move to Scotland for more friendlies.



New Straits Times