Vantage Black Sticks Women vs United States Women. Sunday 2ndJune at 11:00am. Coverage is on Spark Sport







It’s been just over month since the last time that these sides met, this weekend seed the return match played from Spooky Nook, Lancaster. In April in front of a packed Auckland crowd the Vantage Black Sticks Women came away 3-1 victors in the first match.





Playing with renewed confidence on their home field of Spooky Nook the USA Women will be looking to build on their most comprehensive victory of the FIH Pro League so far when they outplayed China 3-1.



Since 2013 these two sides have played 17 very evenly contested matches which has seen New Zealand with eight wins, to the USA’s five. Throughout that time period the kiwis have scored 31 goals to the USA teams 30. This match sets up to be one that is going to be an incredibly close match between two evenly matched sides.



Spooky Nook will be the first time that Graham Shaw will take the reins of the Black Sticks Women since he took on the coaching duties at the beginning of May. Shaw will be looking to stamp his mark on the team and put out a complete performance against a difficult side.



Key Matchup



Lauren Moyer vs Sam Charlton, these two incredibly strong midfielders will be looking to play a role in feeding their strikers and getting their teams onto the front foot. Moyer has managed to amass 60 caps for the USA over the past three years and is the team’s leading goal scorer in the FIH Pro League with three goals. Contrasting that is Sam Charlton who has amassed a whopping 237 caps for the Black Sticks Women and is considered one of the premier midfielders in world hockey.



Hockey New Zealand Media release