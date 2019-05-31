Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain men & women lose to Belgium

Published on Friday, 31 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 43
Great Britain's Sam Ward. Great Britain's men lost 4-0 to Belgium earlier this month

Great Britain's FIH Pro League semi-final hopes were dealt a blow as the men's and women's sides lost to Belgium in Antwerp.



The men were beaten 4-2 by the world number ones, while the women lost 4-1

The men are fifth in the table and the women seventh, with five games remaining. The top four sides qualify for the semi-finals in June.

The women play the Netherlands at 18:00 BST on Saturday, and the men's sides meet at 16:00 on Sunday.

In the men's match, all four of Belgium's goals came in the first half - Cedric Charlier scored twice and Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx also found the net - before England responded through Phil Roper and Luke Taylor after the break.

GB remain on 13 points with four wins from nine matches.

The women, who beat Belgium 2-0 in London earlier this month, fell 3-0 behind thanks to goals from Pauline Leclef, Judith Vandermeiren and Anne-Sophie Weyns.

Sarah Robertson reduced the deficit before Barbara Nelen's superb strike for Belgium.

BBC Sport

