

Great Britain's women face Belgium in the FIH Pro League



Having lost in London eleven days ago, Belgium's women took a comprehensive victory over Great Britain in the FIH Pro League.





An early goal from Pauline Leclef meant that the home side were on top throughout, and they were 3-0 up soon after half time; Judith Vandermeiren and Anne-Sophie Weyns on target.



Sarah Robertson's well-taken first goal for GB proved a small consolation, but Barbara Nelen's fourth put the seal on Belgium's win.



Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said, "We're disappointed with the result and performance. We'll look back on it before we play Holland, but it wasn't to the level we expect from us.



"We won't lose too much confidence, it's another tough game this weekend and we know we can do better."



Belgium 4

Leclef (7', PC)

Vandermeiren (15', PC)

Weyns (38', FG)

Nelen (52', FG)



Great Britain 1

Robertson (51', PC)



Great Britain: Cochrane (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Balsdon, Costello, Evans, Jones, Sanders, Hunter, Petty, Howard, Defroand, Martin, Robertson, Petter

Unused: Heesh (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release