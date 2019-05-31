Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Defeat for women as Robertson scores first goal for Great Britain

Published on Friday, 31 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments


Great Britain's women face Belgium in the FIH Pro League

Having lost in London eleven days ago, Belgium's women took a comprehensive victory over Great Britain in the FIH Pro League.



An early goal from Pauline Leclef meant that the home side were on top throughout, and they were 3-0 up soon after half time; Judith Vandermeiren and Anne-Sophie Weyns on target.

Sarah Robertson's well-taken first goal for GB proved a small consolation, but Barbara Nelen's fourth put the seal on Belgium's win.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said, "We're disappointed with the result and performance. We'll look back on it before we play Holland, but it wasn't to the level we expect from us.

"We won't lose too much confidence, it's another tough game this weekend and we know we can do better."

Belgium 4
Leclef (7', PC)
Vandermeiren (15', PC)
Weyns (38', FG)
Nelen (52', FG)

Great Britain 1
Robertson (51', PC)

Great Britain: Cochrane (GK), Unsworth, Toman, Ansley, Pearne-Webb (C), Balsdon, Costello, Evans, Jones, Sanders, Hunter, Petty, Howard, Defroand, Martin, Robertson, Petter
Unused: Heesh (GK)

Great Britain Hockey media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.