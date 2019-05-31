Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
JH side
Spirited comeback not enough as unbeaten Belgian men take win

Published on Friday, 31 May 2019 10:00
View Comments


Great Britain's men face Belgium in the FIH Pro League

Britain's men's spirited second half comeback was too little too late as Belgium took all three points in Antwerp. First half goals from Cedric Charlier (2), Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx gave the home side a 4-0 lead, but Danny Kerry's side certainly did not let their heads drop.



Phil Roper scored not long after the interval, and when Luke Taylor added a second with 13 minutes left, there were hopes of a grandstand finish. But two key saves from Vincent Vanasch calmed any Belgian nerves and they then saw out a good win from their perspective.

Roper said, "At half time we tried to reset and get back to our game plan. We did that, put our game out there and the positive is that we won the second half - but we can't make mistakes like we did in the first half. Next is the Netherlands, we'll go there with a positive mindset and aim for a positive result but there are no easy games in the FIH Pro League."

Belgium 4
Charlier (9', PC), (19', FG)
Boon (15', FG)
Hendrickx (20', PC)

Great Britain 2
Roper (38', FG)
Taylor (47', PC)

Great Britain: Pinner (GK), Gibson (GK), Hoare, Creed, Waller, Taylor, Dixon (C), Ames, Sloan, Condon, Wallace, Gall, Martin, Sorsby, Forsyth, Calnan, Roper, Ward

Great Britain Hockey media release

