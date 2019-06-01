



Scotland women’s hockey team Head Coach Jen Wilson has announced her squad for the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge on 8-16 June. It’s Scotland’s first international tournament since the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and the first of a huge summer of hockey for the squad.





The Scots are in Pool B and will face France; Korea; and Ukraine before the final stages of the tournament. Pool A features Ireland; Czech Republic; Malaysia; and Singapore.



France will be Scotland’s first opponents in the tournament when they meet on Saturday 8 June at 13:00. The French will be a familiar opposition following the recent three-match series against Scotland Performance Squad at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre – a series that saw Scotland Performance Squad win the final match after a draw and a defeat.



Korea will be the opponents on Sunday 9 June at 13:00 before the Scots face Ukraine, who will also play Scotland in Glasgow at Women’s EuroHockey Championship II this summer, on Tuesday 11 June at 14:00.



Head Coach Jen Wilson said, “Selection for FIH Series Finals was closely contested and this is also keeping in mind that three players are not available due to selection for the FIH Pro League with Great Britain.



“There is very healthy competition within the squad, which makes for some tough decisions for myself and my coaching team. We are extremely pleased with the squads’ progress in adapting to a new style of play and the strides they have taken in a very short period of time.”



FIH Series Finals Squad



Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon)

Fiona Burnet (Wimbledon)

Lucy Camlin (Watsonians)

Louise Campbell (Edinburgh University)

Robyn Collins (Surbiton)

Bex Condie (Gloucester City)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Jen Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Amy Gibson (Der Club An Der Alster)

Kerry-Anne Hastings (Durham University)

Kate Holmes (Western Wildcats)

Sarah Jamieson (Muncher Sports Club)

Lucy Lanigan (Watsonians)

Fiona Semple (Wimbledon)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Becky Ward (Western Wildcats)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)



Travelling reserves



Jessica Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Lexi Sabatelli (Clydesdale Western)



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II



Scotland women will compete in Glasgow this summer in a major international tournament.



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 4-10 August and is a great chance to cheer on Scotland on home soil against some top European competition.



Scottish Hockey Union media release