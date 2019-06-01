By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: S. Kumar is keeping his fingers crossed that he can join the national hockey team’s tour of Europe.





The goalkeeper, who suffered a muscle tear on his right thigh, said the injury is taking a longer time to heal.



The 39-year-old from Tampin picked up the injury while playing for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League in February.



Kumar, who has represented Malaysia since 1999, said that this is the worst injury he has suffered in his career.



“I did an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) on the thigh on Thursday and was told that it has healed by 80%. Right now I can only do endurance exercise and no strength training as I might aggravate the injury,” said Kumar, who last featured for Malaysia in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India last December.



Kumar added that it would take another two to three weeks for the injury to fully heal.



“I hope I’ll be fully fit by then and make it for the European stint in July,” added Kumar.



The national team will play a number of matches in Europe in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games playoffs in October.



Kumar said he badly wants to be a part of the playoff.



“I have played in all major tournaments in the world except the Olympics.



“I am 39 now and I don’t think that I will be around until the 2024 Olympics.”



The Star of Malaysia