Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Wales 2-1 France

Published on Saturday, 01 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments


Izzy Webb celebrates her winning goal for Wales against France

Wales won the first game of their three-match series against France thanks to Izzy Webb's late strike at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Friday.



Captain Leah Wilkinson gave Wales an early lead, but France equalised midway through the second quarter through a fine Victorine van Kemmel solo effort.

Ten minutes from the end Wales retook the lead when Webb reacted quickest in a goalmouth scramble.

The two sides play again on Saturday (17:00 BST) and Sunday (11:00 BST).

Wilkinson made her 157 appearance for her country to equal Paul Edwards' record as Wales' most capped sportsperson.

It was also a landmark game for Phoebe Richards who won her 100th cap.

Wales are using the series with France as preparation for the FIH Series Finals in Valencia and the EuroHockey Championship Competition in Glasgow.

Wales squad:

Beth Bingham, Caro Hulme, Danni Jordan, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Emily Rowlands, Hannah Cozens, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jessica Roe, Jo Westwood, Julie Whiting, Leah Wilkinson (C), Megan Lewis-Williams, Natasha Marke-Jones, Phoebe Richards, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French (VC), Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.