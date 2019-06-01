By Jugjet Singh





The women’s hockey team in front of the Coliseum during the Tri-Nation in Rome recently.



NATIONAL women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj will have to wait until the last minute to name his final 18 for the Series Finals in Banbridge, Northern Ireland on June 8-16.





In the pre-Olympic Qualifier, Malaysia (World No 22) are in Group A with Ireland (8th), the Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th).



In Group B are South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).



Malaysia, due to their low world ranking, must end the tournament as finalists if they want to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



Dharmaraj took 20 players for a Tour of Europe to play friendlies in Italy and Scotland, and it turned out to be a wise decision.



However, three players have received nasty knocks in the ongoing Tri-Nation in Rome, and Dharmaraj is hoping for speedy recovery.



“More or less I already have the final 18 in mind and had planned to name the squad after the Tri-Nation, but injuries to two players have affected my plans,” said Dharmaraj.



Nur Amirah Zulkifli has injured her groin, while Surizan Awang Noh collided head-on with a Spanish player and had a concussion in the 4-2 defeat.



Nur Zafirah Aziz rammed into the Spanish goalkeeper and was carried out with a nasty knock on the knee.



“I hope all three can recover when we reach Scotland for more friendlies, and I can finally confirm the final 18,” said Dharmaraj.



In the Tri-Nation, Malaysia lost 5-1 and 4-2 to Spain while drew 1-1 with Italy.



Dharmaraj’s charges play their last match against Italy today.



