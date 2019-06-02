Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Happy ending to Rome outing

Published on Sunday, 02 June 2019 10:00
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

AFTER a tour of the Coliseum in Rome on Thursday, the Malaysian women's hockey team felt like gladiators.



And they fought valiantly to inflict a 2-0 defeat on World No 17 Italy in their final Tri-Nation Test match yesterday.

It was no mean feat as Italy had on the previous day, showed their prowess by toppling World No 7 Spain 4-3.

So, the odds were stacked against coach K. Dharmaraj’s women when they took to the field against Italy.

But a fighting Malaysia scored two early goals and bravely held on for their first win in the Tr-Nation event.

Malaysia had earlier lost 5-1 and 4-2 to Spain, and drew 1-1 with Italy.

Yesterday’s success against the hosts marked a happy ending to the Test fixtures.

Malaysia’s Norazlin Sumantri (fifth) and Hanis Nadiah Onn (11th) scored off field attempts, and the match was won in the first quarter itself.

The Malaysian women are preparing for the Series Finals in Banbridge, Northern Ireland on June 8-16.

In the pre-Olympic Qualifier, Malaysia (World No 22) are in Group A with Ireland (8th), Czech Republic (19th) and Singapore (35th).

In Group B are South Korea (11th), Scotland (18th), Ukraine (26th) and France (30th).

Malaysia, due to their low world ranking, must end the tournament as finalists if they want to play in the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.

“It was a memorable win as Italy had beaten Spain 4-3 the previous day.

“We made very few mistakes and the players were also careful not to get injured as the end target is the Series Finals.

“We will leave for Scotland (today) and play two friendlies, with Uddingston Selection before heading for Northern Ireland where we will play another friendly with their Under-23 side before the tournament proper,” said Dharmaraj.

New Straits Times

