Scotland U21 Women got their U21 Four Nations Tournament in Ireland underway with a narrow 1-0 loss against Canada. The Scots enjoyed much of the play, and came close to scoring on many occasions, but were unable to find the net.





Scotland got off to a good start in the match. The first quarter ended 0-0 but saw the Scots with more of the possession in the contest.



There was an opportunity to take the lead through a couple of penalty corner attempts but Scotland were unable to manufacture a threat on goal and Canada escaped.



It was Canada who took the lead in the second quarter with a goal scored by Julia Ross, punishing a bad mistake. It was Canada’s only real opportunity in the match and they took it well to take the advantage.



A great effort on goal by Scotland’s Lunjika Nyirenda saw Scotland come close to an equaliser, but her reverse edge shot was denied by a superb fingertip save by Canada keeper.



Then a nice shot on goal by Scotland’s Georgia Jones, who had a great game, was saved again by the foot of Canadian keeper.



Canada had a great effort by Erin Dawson but couldn’t convert meaning a half time score of 1-0 to the Canadians despite Scotland enjoying a lot of the play.



In the third quarter Scotland had another good effort from a penalty corner but couldn’t find the back of the net.



Then a superb save kept out a Canadian second and the whistle blew for the end of the third quarter.



Scotland piled on the pressure in the final quarter but the equaliser eluded them and Canada held on for the win.



Scotland U21 Women Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “It’s a positive performance but we’re disappointed not to win. We had eight or nine penalty corners, and created a number of chances, but we’ll need to improve our execution.



“I’m pleased we dominated the game and did well to win the ball and keep possession. We play India next, a really good team, and we’ll look forward to another good game.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release