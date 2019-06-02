Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Wales 3-1 France

Published on Sunday, 02 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
View Comments


Wales captain Leah Wilkinson became her country's most capped sportsperson.

Wales beat France 3-1 in the second of their three-game series as Leah Wilkinson became her country's most capped sportsperson.



After a 2-1 win on Friday, goals from Eloise Laity and Caro Hulme put Wales in control.

France replied but, Jo Westwood who was making her 100th appearance, sealed Wales' win.

Captain Wilkinson made her 158th appearance for her country and break Paul Edwards' record.

The final game will be held on Sunday (11:00 BST).

Wales are using the series with France as preparation for the FIH Series Finals in Valencia and the EuroHockey Championship Competition in Glasgow.

Wales squad:

Beth Bingham, Caro Hulme, Danni Jordan, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Emily Rowlands, Hannah Cozens, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jessica Roe, Jo Westwood, Julie Whiting, Leah Wilkinson (C), Megan Lewis-Williams, Natasha Marke-Jones, Phoebe Richards, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French (VC), Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.