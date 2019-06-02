



After six months of drama and excitement across the globe, it all comes down to one last month of frenetic hockey action as the teams in the inaugural FIH Pro League pull out all the stops to join Argentina women as qualifiers for the FIH Pro League Grand Finals, taking place in Amstelveen, Netherlands from 27-30 June.





In what has been an extraordinary opening edition of this ground-breaking competition, eight men's teams and nine women's teams have travelled the globe, playing home and away fixtures to secure a top-four finish in the league.



For the teams that take those crucial top four places, being crowned first winners of the inaugural edition of the FIH Pro League competition is the main prize. Then there is qualification for the FIH Olympic qualifiers and the accumulation of all-important FIH World Rankings points.



At time of writing – and perhaps testimony to the competitiveness of the FIH Pro League – Argentina women are the only team to have secured their place in the top four – Las Leonas have 35 points so far, with just two matches left to play. This means Argentina are at the very least guaranteed a fourth place finish. For the remaining three qualifying spots, as befits this exciting new competition, everything remains very much up for grabs.



In the men's league, there is even more intrigue and uncertainty as the final month of matches commences. Although Belgium currently top the league table with a win rate of 85.71, the Red Lions have only played seven matches so far. They have a tough run in to the Grand Finals with seven matches between 2-23 June.



Likewise second-placed Australia. The Kookaburras have five matches to play but they are all in Europe and all against teams who have proven themselves more than capable of seeing a game out.



So, with three weeks of league matches left, there is still plenty to play for among all the men's teams. The middle of the table is particularly tight, with Netherlands, Argentina, Great Britain and Germany all jostling for position.



In what will be a thrilling few weeks of hockey action, any of the men's teams and a number of the women's teams could still find themselves in the top four and on their way to an FIH Olympic qualifer.



