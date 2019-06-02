



The United States were coming off their best performance to date in the FIH Pro League after beating China and were looking to build on this performance against the Vantage Black Sticks Women who were looking to impress in Graham Shaws first match in charge of the national side.





The Vantage Black Sticks Women have put together a complete performance to secure a 3-0 win over the USA Women. The New Zealand side put themselves in front early in the match and never took their foot off the throttle as they didn’t allow the USA team any significant chances to get themselves back into the match.



Stacey Michelsen commented after the match “We were able to get in behind the opposition and executed well tonight in the front third of the field. The next few games are going to be important if we are going to make the top four and grand final weekend”.



The Vantage Black Sticks started the match confidently going forward with good numbers and looking to put the United States Women under immense pressure at the back. The New Zealand Women earned the first penalty corner of the match and used a different variation, however the United States defender was up to the challenge and pulled off a spectacular goal line save. After one quarter the two sides couldn’t be separated, the kiwi women enjoyed a great deal of possession and circle entries but couldn’t turn this into a scoreboard pressure.



The New Zealand side started the second quarter with good confidence and not allowing the United States Women much space to get the ball out of their half. Eventually the Black Sticks were able to turn this possession and territory into an outcome when Tarryn Davey put a nice reverse pass across the goal which clipped a United States stick and past Kelsey Bing in goal. The United States were able to regroup and apply some pressure themselves as the quarter wore on. The kiwi defence was solid and managed to keep their one goal lead heading into the second half.



New Zealand started the second half in a positive fashion and were rewarded when Stacey Michelsen put a reverse pass across the goal where Shiloh Gloyn deflected through the United States goalkeepers legs. The US found some reserves in the third quarter and applied some significant pressure on the Vantage Black Sticks Women. The New Zealand team managed to scramble in defence and keep the USA team scoreless as we entered into the final quarter.



The Vantage Black Sticks looked to secure the win when Olivia Merry received a great cross pass from Rose Keddell, Merry kept her composure and swept the ball into the goal. The Black Sticks then tightened up their defence as they looked to keep the USA team off the score sheet and secure the 3-0 win.



Vantage Black Sticks Women 3 (Tarryn Davey 20 min, Shiloh Gloyn 31 min, Olivia Merry 51 min)



United States Women 0



Hockey New Zealand Media release