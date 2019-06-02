

Marijn Veen (fourth from left) celebrates scoring the Netherlands' second goal



Great Britain further damaged their hopes of reaching the FIH Pro League last four after a 2-0 loss to fellow Rio 2016 finalists the Netherlands.





The women are now seventh from nine teams with the top four assured of a place in June's semi-finals.



The Dutch looked dangerous in attack throughout the match and took the lead when Frederique Matla swept in.



Marijn Veen then tapped in from close range for the world number one side and current Pro League leaders.



Great Britain's next match is against Germany on Friday, 7 June at 19:30 BST. The men play the Netherlands in Eindhoven at 15:00 BST on Sunday.



BBC Sport