1 Jun 2019 18:00 NED v GBR (RR) 2 - 0 HC Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven

1 Jun 2019 19:00 USA v NZL (RR) 0 - 3 Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster

2 Jun 2019 15:30 BEL v GER (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

2 Jun 2019 16:00 CHN v AUS (RR) Wujin Hockey Stadium, Changzhou

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 2 Netherlands 9 8 0 0 1 26 4 22 24 88.9 3 Australia 11 6 1 1 3 24 14 10 21 63.6 4 Belgium 9 5 1 1 2 17 12 5 18 66.7 5 New Zealand 12 5 0 0 7 22 24 -2 15 41.7 6 Germany 9 4 0 2 3 17 12 5 14 51.9 7 Great Britain 12 2 2 1 7 14 27 -13 11 30.6 8 China 14 3 0 2 9 21 37 -16 11 26.2 9 United States 14 1 1 2 10 13 40 -27 7 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre