



The SPAR Indoor Series came to a crescendo on Saturday night as the final games played out. In the final test a Cindy Hack inspired performance led SPAR South Africa to a 6-0 win over Zimbabwe in front of a capacity crowd at Danville Girls School.





The Sports 24 Seven broadcast team were asked to elect the goalkeeper of the tournament and the player of the tournament. For the keeper it was awarded to Emerging South Africa's Nepo Serage. The Player of the tournament went to Cindy Hack for her 22 goals, while Tegan Fourie and Kara Botes were mentioned specifically for standout series.



In a slightly different wrap up, we thought we would thanks some key stakeholders who helped a fantastic week take place!



Thank you to our hosts Danville Park Girls School in Durban North and St. Johns College for being absolutely fantastic venues for the game of indoor hockey. Thank you to our technical tables, our umpires and all officials that ensured everything took place consistently and well! Special thanks also to the clubs and players that featured in exhibition matches and to coaches that took time to share their knowledge with Botswana. Thank you to our Medics, security and team management for the roles they played and to Chris Murphy Photography for the wonderful photos.



Thank you to Botswana Men and Women for adding some great value to the tournament and to Zimbabwe for being as passionate about indoor hockey as us. Thank you to Sports 24 Seven and Rayder Media for providing the live streaming and commentary. You can go back and watch the matches on Sports 24 Seven Facebook page.



Alongside all of these a special thank you must go to SPAR. Their continued sponsorship and support of Women's Indoor Hockey in South Africa is unrivaled in the sport and we are grateful to have you in the SA Hockey family.



More match reports from the series are available on the South African Hockey Association website.



SA Hockey Association media release