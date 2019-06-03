Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Netherlands Men. Wednesday 4th June at 06:00am (NZ time). Coverage is on Spark Sport.







The Black Sticks Men and the Netherlands have played 8 times since 2013. While the New Zealand Men have managed to secure three ties during this time period the Netherlands have come away winners on the 5 other occasions. The Netherlands hold a comfortable 23 to 10 goal margin. The Black Sticks will be looking to defy history and put together a complete and comprehensive performance to stun the Netherlands Men on their home turf.





The match will see Marcus Child bring up a significant milestone in his career as he lines up to make his 150thappearance for the Vantage Black Sticks. Watch out for the combination between Child and Nic Woods in the midfield as they look to put the New Zealand Men on the front foot in the match.



Darren Smith commented ahead of the tour “This is going to be a demanding and exciting tour for the team against high quality opposition to challenge us”.



Key Matchup



Billy Bakker the Netherlands captain and frequently in the discussion as one of the best players in the world. Bakker controls the game for his team from the middle of the field and the Netherlands will often play as well as he takes them. Bakker never seems rushed on the ball and is an elite defender.



Hugo Inglis returns for the Vantage Black Sticks Men, while Inglis hasn’t played since the early rounds of the FIH Pro League the team will be excited about the opportunities that he is going to create in the attacking third of the field. Inglis is still the leading goal scorer for the New Zealand Men having scored four goals in the three matches he has so far played.

Name Position Caps Richard Joyce Goalkeeper 67 George Enersen Goalkeeper 50 Shea McAleese Defender 286 Cory Bennett Defender 84 Dane Lett Defender 51 Kane Russell Defender 138 Nic Woods Midfielder 104 Arun Panchia © Defender 268 Nick Ross Midfielder 105 Marcus Child Midfielder 149 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder 35 Hugo Inglis Striker 219 Hayden Phillips Midfielder 78 Jared Panchia Striker 112 Jacob Smith Striker 62 Dom Newman Striker 62 Stephen Jenness Striker 227 Sam Lane Striker 40 George Muir Striker 121

*One to be omitted



Hockey New Zealand Media release