Black Sticks Men look to defy history against the Netherlands

Published on Monday, 03 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 2
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Netherlands Men. Wednesday 4th June at 06:00am (NZ time). Coverage is on Spark Sport.



The Black Sticks Men and the Netherlands have played 8 times since 2013. While the New Zealand Men have managed to secure three ties during this time period the Netherlands have come away winners on the 5 other occasions. The Netherlands hold a comfortable 23 to 10 goal margin. The Black Sticks will be looking to defy history and put together a complete and comprehensive performance to stun the Netherlands Men on their home turf.



The match will see Marcus Child bring up a significant milestone in his career as he lines up to make his 150thappearance for the Vantage Black Sticks. Watch out for the combination between Child and Nic Woods in the midfield as they look to put the New Zealand Men on the front foot in the match.

Darren Smith commented ahead of the tour “This is going to be a demanding and exciting tour for the team against high quality opposition to challenge us”.

Key Matchup

Billy Bakker the Netherlands captain and frequently in the discussion as one of the best players in the world. Bakker controls the game for his team from the middle of the field and the Netherlands will often play as well as he takes them. Bakker never seems rushed on the ball and is an elite defender.

Hugo Inglis returns for the Vantage Black Sticks Men, while Inglis hasn’t played since the early rounds of the FIH Pro League the team will be excited about the opportunities that he is going to create in the attacking third of the field. Inglis is still the leading goal scorer for the New Zealand Men having scored four goals in the three matches he has so far played.

Name

Position

Caps

Richard Joyce

Goalkeeper

67

George Enersen

Goalkeeper

50

Shea McAleese

Defender

286

Cory Bennett

Defender

84

Dane Lett

Defender

51

Kane Russell

Defender

138

Nic Woods

Midfielder

104

Arun Panchia ©

Defender

268

Nick Ross

Midfielder

105

Marcus Child

Midfielder

149

Aidan Sarikaya

Midfielder

35

Hugo Inglis

Striker

219

Hayden Phillips

Midfielder

78

Jared Panchia

Striker

112

Jacob Smith

Striker

62

Dom Newman

Striker

62

Stephen Jenness

Striker

227

Sam Lane

Striker

40

George Muir

Striker

121

*One to be omitted

Hockey New Zealand Media release

