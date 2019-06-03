Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain's men beat Dutch to keep top-four hopes alive

Published on Monday, 03 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 2
Great Britain celebrate their win over the Dutch in Eindhoven

Great Britain moved back into the top four of the men's FIH Pro League table with an impressive 3-1 win over European champions the Netherlands.



Will Calnan gave Britain the lead with a great effort before Mink van der Weerden levelled with a clever flick into the top corner.

Samuel Ward put the home side back in front when he finished off a good move.

And East Grinstead player Chris Griffiths made sure of the win with a superb strike.

Britain are now third with five wins from 10 games. Their next match is against Germany on Thursday, with three more home fixtures - against Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand - to follow.

The top four from the group will progress to the semi-finals, which take place on 28 June in Amsterdam.

BBC Sport

