Great Britain's men beat Dutch to keep top-four hopes alive
Great Britain celebrate their win over the Dutch in Eindhoven
Great Britain moved back into the top four of the men's FIH Pro League table with an impressive 3-1 win over European champions the Netherlands.
Will Calnan gave Britain the lead with a great effort before Mink van der Weerden levelled with a clever flick into the top corner.
Samuel Ward put the home side back in front when he finished off a good move.
And East Grinstead player Chris Griffiths made sure of the win with a superb strike.
Britain are now third with five wins from 10 games. Their next match is against Germany on Thursday, with three more home fixtures - against Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand - to follow.
The top four from the group will progress to the semi-finals, which take place on 28 June in Amsterdam.
BBC Sport