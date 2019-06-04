

Surbiton earn Investec Women's Hockey League title



The new structure for the England Hockey Leagues (EHL) for the 2019/2020 season has been announced.





The previous format saw ten teams make up the Premier Division in both the Men's and Investec Women's Hockey League, with a further 30 sides spread across the North, East and West Conferences underneath them.



However this year a new Division One structure has been added in between the two tiers, with 20 teams split across North and South leagues.



That means there are now 120 teams who will be involved in the EHL - the previous format saw just 40.



Furthermore clubs' 2nd XIs are now also eligible to compete in the EHL.



Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division

Beeston

Bowdon Hightown

Buckingham

Clifton Robinsons

East Grinstead

Hampstead & Westminster

Holcombe

Loughborough University

Surbiton

University of Birmingham



Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One North

Belper

Ben Rhydding

Brooklands Poynton

Gloucester City

Leeds

Leicester

Olton & West Warwicks

Stourport

Swansea

University of Durham



Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One South

Canterbury

Cambridge City

Harleston Magpies

Isca & University of Exeter

Reading

Sevenoaks

Slough

St Albans

Trojans

Wimbledon



Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East

Barnes

Bedford

Bromley & Beckenham

Broxbourne

Canterbury 2s

Chelmsford

Horsham

Ipswich

Southgate

Wimbledon 2s



Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference North

Alderley Edge

Beeston 2s

Cannock

Doncaster

Fylde

Pendle Forest

Sutton Coldfield

Timperley

University of Nottingham

Wakefield



Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference West

Basingstoke

Cheltenham

Clifton Robinsons 2s

Exe

Oxford Hawks

Oxford University

Surbiton 2s

Team Bath Buccaneers

University of Birmingham 2s

University of Bristol



************************************************



Men’s Hockey League Premier Division

Beeston

Brooklands Manchester University

East Grinstead

Hampstead & Westminster

Holcombe

Old Georgians

Reading

Surbiton

University of Exeter

Wimbledon



Men’s Hockey League Division One North

Bowdon

Cardiff & Met

City of Peterborough

Leeds

Loughborough University

Olton & West Warwicks

Sheffield Hallam

University of Birmingham

University of Durham

University of Nottingham



Men’s Hockey League Division One South

Brighton & Hove

Canterbury

Oxford Hawks

Oxted

Fareham

Havant

Sevenoaks

Southgate

Team Bath Buccaneers

Teddington



Men’s Hockey League Conference East

Bedford

Bromley & Beckenham

Cambridge City

Chichester

Harleston Magpies

London Edwardians

Old Loughtonians

Spencer

St Albans

Wapping



Men’s Hockey League Conference North

Alderley Edge

Barford Tigers

Belper

Deeside Ramblers

Didsbury Northern

Doncaster

Lichfield

Preston

Timperley

Wakefield



Men’s Hockey League Conference West

Ashmoor

Cardiff University

Cheltenham

Harborne

Isca

Khalsa (Leamington)

Old Cranleighans

Richmond

University of Bristol

University of Exeter 2s



See the above plotted on a map by clicking here.



England Hockey Board Media release