2019-20 EHL structure announced
The new structure for the England Hockey Leagues (EHL) for the 2019/2020 season has been announced.
The previous format saw ten teams make up the Premier Division in both the Men's and Investec Women's Hockey League, with a further 30 sides spread across the North, East and West Conferences underneath them.
However this year a new Division One structure has been added in between the two tiers, with 20 teams split across North and South leagues.
That means there are now 120 teams who will be involved in the EHL - the previous format saw just 40.
Furthermore clubs' 2nd XIs are now also eligible to compete in the EHL.
Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division
Beeston
Bowdon Hightown
Buckingham
Clifton Robinsons
East Grinstead
Hampstead & Westminster
Holcombe
Loughborough University
Surbiton
University of Birmingham
Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One North
Belper
Ben Rhydding
Brooklands Poynton
Gloucester City
Leeds
Leicester
Olton & West Warwicks
Stourport
Swansea
University of Durham
Investec Women’s Hockey League Division One South
Canterbury
Cambridge City
Harleston Magpies
Isca & University of Exeter
Reading
Sevenoaks
Slough
St Albans
Trojans
Wimbledon
Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference East
Barnes
Bedford
Bromley & Beckenham
Broxbourne
Canterbury 2s
Chelmsford
Horsham
Ipswich
Southgate
Wimbledon 2s
Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference North
Alderley Edge
Beeston 2s
Cannock
Doncaster
Fylde
Pendle Forest
Sutton Coldfield
Timperley
University of Nottingham
Wakefield
Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference West
Basingstoke
Cheltenham
Clifton Robinsons 2s
Exe
Oxford Hawks
Oxford University
Surbiton 2s
Team Bath Buccaneers
University of Birmingham 2s
University of Bristol
Men’s Hockey League Premier Division
Beeston
Brooklands Manchester University
East Grinstead
Hampstead & Westminster
Holcombe
Old Georgians
Reading
Surbiton
University of Exeter
Wimbledon
Men’s Hockey League Division One North
Bowdon
Cardiff & Met
City of Peterborough
Leeds
Loughborough University
Olton & West Warwicks
Sheffield Hallam
University of Birmingham
University of Durham
University of Nottingham
Men’s Hockey League Division One South
Brighton & Hove
Canterbury
Oxford Hawks
Oxted
Fareham
Havant
Sevenoaks
Southgate
Team Bath Buccaneers
Teddington
Men’s Hockey League Conference East
Bedford
Bromley & Beckenham
Cambridge City
Chichester
Harleston Magpies
London Edwardians
Old Loughtonians
Spencer
St Albans
Wapping
Men’s Hockey League Conference North
Alderley Edge
Barford Tigers
Belper
Deeside Ramblers
Didsbury Northern
Doncaster
Lichfield
Preston
Timperley
Wakefield
Men’s Hockey League Conference West
Ashmoor
Cardiff University
Cheltenham
Harborne
Isca
Khalsa (Leamington)
Old Cranleighans
Richmond
University of Bristol
University of Exeter 2s
See the above plotted on a map by clicking here.
England Hockey Board Media release