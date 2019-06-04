Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Matias Rey extends his stay at Polo into a 15th season

Published on Tuesday, 04 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Matías Rey has extended his stay at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona for a 15th season the Argentine defender confirmed he will be in situ for the 2019/20 season.



The Olympic champion in 2016 is a coach at Polo's hockey school and a marquee player with the team since his arrival in 2005, aged just 20, and he is looking forward to defending the Spanish regular season title and the Copa del Rey.

"This year I had personal projects in Argentina, but I preferred to continue for another year," said the Argentine international of the decision.

After seven years with Carlos García as coach, Rey is aware that "this season will be different. It has been a very nice cycle in which the team has learned a lot under Carlos. We are looking ahead to next season and we will give everything to continue adding titles."

Polo reached the EHL FINAL4 in Eindhoven and they will play in the KO16 next October in their hometown from October 4-6.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.