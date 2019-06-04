

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Matías Rey has extended his stay at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona for a 15th season the Argentine defender confirmed he will be in situ for the 2019/20 season.





The Olympic champion in 2016 is a coach at Polo's hockey school and a marquee player with the team since his arrival in 2005, aged just 20, and he is looking forward to defending the Spanish regular season title and the Copa del Rey.



"This year I had personal projects in Argentina, but I preferred to continue for another year," said the Argentine international of the decision.



After seven years with Carlos García as coach, Rey is aware that "this season will be different. It has been a very nice cycle in which the team has learned a lot under Carlos. We are looking ahead to next season and we will give everything to continue adding titles."



Polo reached the EHL FINAL4 in Eindhoven and they will play in the KO16 next October in their hometown from October 4-6.



Euro Hockey League media release