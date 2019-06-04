



Scotland U21 women were beaten 2-1 by India in an excellent contest at the U21 Four Nations in Ireland. It was an impressive performance by the Scots and shows good strides forward in each match of the tournament.





It was an even opening quarter to the contest with both sides winning one penalty corner each, but unable to fashion other clear goal chances in the quarter



It was a similar story in the second quarter with the half ending 0-0 although India probably had more opportunities with two penalty corners.



It was the second half where the game started to open up for opportunities and it was India who went 1-0 up early in the third quarter through Mumtaz Khan. Two Scotland players were drawn to the ball, leaving them light at the back, and India used the space to get behind and score from close range.



Scotland’s reaction to going a goal behind was good; they were well disciplined in response and were also able to take the game to India.



They got their reward when they won the ball in the middle of the pitch, and Ruth Blaikie lifted a delightful push pass into the D for Margery Justice, who slapped the ball first time into the corner of the net. It was a delightful and controlled finish after some excellent build-up play to make it 1-1.



Both Blaikie and Justice had excellent games for Scotland as did Eve Pearson and Ellie Wilson.



As the match neared a conclusion India went ahead thanks to Gagandeep Kaur who struck a sensational drag flick low to the left that left the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance at all.



Scotland U21 Women’s Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “It was a really good game and a much better performance from us than previous matches. We played a different system, and we played it well, and this combined with a really good attitude to the game gave us a good performance.



“We denied India opportunities to play, and created good chances of our own – we were much more threatening than in previous games. It’s really good for us to play A Division teams, and also be close to them, which will prepare us well for B Division later in the summer.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release