Fani effect: Damaged glass panes inside the Kalinga Stadium after the passing of Cyclone Fani. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Indian men’s hockey team will take its first step towards qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics when it faces Russia in its opening game of the FIH Hockey Series Finals in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.





But, even as the squad sweats it out in searing heat and humidity, the Odisha government is working overtime to ensure it lives up to the standards set in the past.



Damage



With Cyclone Fani causing extensive damage across the State, the Kalinga Stadium was no exception with both the turf and the infrastructure facing the impact.



The sports department has, however, ensured the tournament would go ahead and has almost completed repair and renovation.



“The hockey turf was torn at a few places.



“The stadium infrastructure also suffered peripheral damage like broken glass panes, floodlights, gallery chairs, etc,” sports director Vineel Krishna told The Hindu.



Despite distress relief taking priority, along with Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, there had been talk of shifting the competition.



To its credit, the Odisha government has managed to address the issues, despite all the pressure, in record time.



What made it more difficult was the fact that the stadium was used as a base camp for relief activities and shelter for people during Fani, leaving less time for restoration.



“Arrangements were made to provide relief. The complex was also a base for air-dropping relief material and a control room for distribution. Even the control room for restoration of power supply was inside the stadium. The athletics stadium roof was blown away,” Sports Secretary Vishal K. Dev said.



The efforts are visible. The stands, galleries and dressing rooms are all back in use and the turf has seen the Indian team practice without any serious concerns.



Almost done



“Currently, beautification of the stadium is underway and is expected to be completed in a couple of days. The Indian team is already training and is satisfied with the infrastructure,” Krishna added.



Even as India steps in as the highest-ranked team and a favourite to win, the team would be hoping to match up to the staff's efforts.



