Rod Gilmour





Marijn Veen scored for Holland in their 2-0 win over Great Britain Credit: Getty Images



One year after the Rio 2016 women's hockey final, Holland, the perennial world No 1 side, had labelled the gold medallists as "Angstgegner England" – effectively, the team they feared the most.





Anxieties were put to bed at the 2017 Eurohockey Championships, when the Dutch beat England in the semi-finals and lifted the trophy, and then last summer when Alyson Annan's side won the World Cup in London with ease.



A 2-0 victory over Great Britain on Saturday in Eindhoven handed Holland their eighth win of nine in the Pro League and left Mark Hager's side languishing in seventh.



GB's hopes of reaching the Pro League final four later this month are diminishing with every match. So too is their world No 2 ranking. And according to Hockey.nl, the vibrant national governing body website which leaves editorial to a communications agency, Britain may be Olympic champions but are "no longer among the top five sides in the world".



In Rio, Annan was pictured in a state of shock as she sat motionless in the dugout following GB's shock shoot-out win. On Saturday, she told Dutch reporters: "Everything we do is dominated by the [Tokyo] Games."



Against Great Britain she was able to field her strongest side since the World Cup - in Holland, clubs have a stranglehold over the national side - as they reconvened last Thursday.





Ireen van den Assem in action over the win Credit: Getty Images



Tellingly, she employed a new pressing system with only two days to perfect the tactic, which her players then wanted to adopt early in the first quarter.



Second quarter goals from Frédérique Matla and Marijn Veen proved enough for Holland. Annan said: "We want to put the same pressure on the ball, but with less walking, so that we have more energy for the attack. That requires some extra thinking from the ladies.



"For me as a coach it is great that a year before the Games we have a new system with which we can alternate. That was a big win for us."



For GB, finals' aspirations rest on fourth-placed Belgium slipping up in the run-in and Hager's side beating Germany, Australia, Holland and New Zealand, all of which are at home.



Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said: "The performance was 100 per cent better than when we played Belgium on Thursday [a 4-1 defeat], which is a massive positive. But, we made two mistakes and they cost us. At the top level we've got to cut them out."



Testing times for GB



A recent collision in training and subsequent ligament damage is likely to see Ellie Rayer miss the end of the Pro League campaign. If she was to be fit for Thursday's match against Germany, she would have played having taken a sports technology exam in the morning as she closes in on graduating from Loughborough University.



"It's mad really," she said. "I sat an A-level on the morning of a Test camp against Germany at under-21 level. That was absolute chaos but the things you do."



Lily Owsley, who missed the Dutch defeat through injury, and Tess Howard are also due to sit exams this month, while Pearne-Webb's accountancy exams have been ever frequent this year.



"The Pro League has been so brilliant as you have top flight matches," added Rayer. "Having exams is a great switch off from hockey. It's a great focus and you get some balance but, that being said, it is quite stressful."



The Telegraph