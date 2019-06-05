



HC Minsk have won the Belarussian championship, earning their place in EHL Women next Easter courtesy of their win over Victoriya Smolevichi in their final series.





Minsk won the first two games both on a 3-1 scoreline to move into an unassailable lead before completing a clean sweep at Smolevichi on a 4-3 result with Anastasia Syroezhko netting twice, adding to efforts from Yulia Yubko and Krestiny Popkova.



Popkova was later named the best player of the championship with her team’s goalkeeper Marina Navitskaya taking the goalkeeper of the tournament.



HC Ritm Grodno took third place with victory, primarily thanks to the shooting skills of Olga Shyntar who was the top goalscorer with 40 goals.



“The women's national championship turned out to be fascinating,” said Alexander Ekimenko, the chairman of the Belarus field hockey federation.



“There are several good teams in Belarus now, there is a good base for field hockey in the regions which allows us to develop the sport and create new teams.



“It’s nice that our clubs have a high rating on the international stage. For example, the women's team "Minsk" won the right to compete also in the EHL Women in 2020."



Euro Hockey League media release