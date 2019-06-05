



Scotland U21 men won their second match of three against Club All Stars as they prepare for U21 EuroHockey Championship II. The Club All Stars are formed of players chosen by National League 1 coaches to give Scotland U21 men tough competition ahead of the Euros.





An early goal for the U21s saw them get off to a good start, the goal scored by Andrew McConnell made it 1-0.



The U21s doubled their lead in the second quarter. A beautiful run from Fraser Moran resulted in a simple pass across the D to David Nairn for tap in to make it 2-0 to the U21s.



Then a goal from Struan Walker in the third quarter made it 3-0 to the U21s.



Club All Stars pulled one back when they were awarded a penalty flick to the Club All Stars – the end result was a goal scored by Albert Rowling to pull it back to 3-1.



Scotland U21s were awarded a penalty flick of their own and Jamie Golden converted to make it 4-1.



A goal from Joe Waterston made it 5-1 to the U21s and completed the scoring in the contest. The final game of the Club All Stars series will be played on Saturday at Uddingston with a 3:30pm start.



Scottish Hockey Union media release