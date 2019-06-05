

India celebrate. Pic: Tristan Seaton-Stedham



The Irish Under-21 women were left frustrated as they lost 1-0 to India in the final of their Cantor Fitzgerald Four Nations tournament at Serpentine Avenue, settling for silver in the end.





Dave Passmore’s side made most of the running throughout the first half with Michelle Barry making early inroads while Ellen Curran and Abbie Russell combined to win an early corner.



The set piece, though, was to prove a regret as they won numerous of them throughout the game but could not convert. Three came in the first quarter with a goalmouth scramble ensuing but nothing more came of it.



Hannah McLoughlin – later named player of the tournament – won another early in the second quarter as the half ended 0-0 with Ireland unable to make their good play count on the scoreboard.



India came back strong in the second half and scored from their single corner via Gagandeep Kaur at the end of the third quarter for the game’s only goal.



In a rousing finale, Ireland threw everything forward with Erin Getty going close and Curran’s driving runs causing all manner of problems but the final touch did not come and India took the gold.



Nonetheless, the Junior Green Army will be content enough with four competitive games this week as they prepare for July’s EuroHockey Junior Championships.



Earlier in the day, Canada took bronze with a 1-0 win over Scotland, Sara Goodman getting the only goal.



Cantor Fitzgerald Women’s Under-21 Four Nations final

Ireland 0 India 1 (G Kaur)



Ireland: H Humphries, J Kilpatrick, K Fearon, M Carey, E Getty, N Carey, H McLoughlin, A Russell, M Barry, E Markey, E Curran

Subs: L Murphy, Y Pratt, L Foley, G McLoughlin, C Hamill, M Jennings, A Doyle



India: B Kharibam, Priyanka, Reet, M Choudhary, S Devi, M Khan, S Thoudam, M Kujur, B Kaur, B Dung Dung

Subs: I Chaudhary, Preeti, A Kujur, Chetna, Lalrindiki



The Hook