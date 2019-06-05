The eight teams provide an insight into their mindset and preparation for the Olympic qualifying event



Ready to roll: Mexico’s Miguel Leon, left, with USA captain Ajai Dhadwal at a media interaction.



The margin of difference between the highest- and lowest-ranked teams in the FIH Hockey Series Finals is a whopping 38 places.





India at fifth and Uzbekistan at 43rd are among the eight teams in contention for the two Olympic qualifying spots available from the competition that starts here on Thursday.



Tuesday, though, saw what is most likely to end up as a preview to the title clash, come June 15, with the host taking on Japan in its second practice match at the renovated Kalinga Stadium.



And if the non-competitive outing was any indication, the Tokyo Olympics host is keen to prove its Asian Games triumph was no fluke, stretching the Indians wide and testing them hard.



The day also saw all the eight teams face the media for the first time, giving an idea about their mindset. With most of the teams relatively unknown, it was a chance to get a glimpse of their preparations and expectations, particularly sides like Mexico, USA and Uzbekistan. Interestingly, only five Mexican players have arrived so far — the rest have been delayed and are expected to reach on Wednesday.



With most of them simply looking to get some much-needed experience and hoping to cause an upset or two, there was little to learn, language barrier not helping the cause.



“We are looking to win because it will give us ranking points,” Japan captain Manabu Yamashita said. “We played at the 2000 Olympics and are keen to make the grade again,” Poland vice-captain Mateusz Poltaszewski declared.



Guarded



But with all eyes on India, which is expected to roll over the opposition, Manpreet Singh sounded cautious. Having learnt its lessons at the Asian Games, India is keen to avoid any talk of either pressure or complacency.



“If we had won the Asian Games we wouldn’t have been playing here.



“That is history. We shouldn’t underestimate any of the teams here... one good day on the field and you never know. Any team can reach the semifinals, and that is a knockout game,” Manpreet admitted.



The Indians seem to have at least made an effort to know about their competitors.



“We heard that Russia played against Belgium recently and conceded just one PC, which means its defence must have been really good. Italy upset Malaysia and Wales beat Canada recently. So rankings don’t matter,” he added.



Final edition



Interestingly, this would be the first and last edition of the HSF — the FIH has decided to do away with the event citing expense concerns, with a second division of the elite Pro League with promotions and demotions in place, likely to replace it from 2020.



