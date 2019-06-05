4 Jun 2019 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 1



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 2 Netherlands 10 9 0 0 1 28 5 23 27 90.0 3 Australia 12 7 1 1 3 27 16 11 24 66.7 4 Belgium 10 5 1 1 3 17 16 1 18 60.0 5 Germany 11 5 0 2 4 22 14 8 17 51.5 6 New Zealand 12 5 0 0 7 22 24 -2 15 41.7 7 Great Britain 12 2 2 1 7 14 27 -13 11 30.6 8 China 15 3 0 2 10 23 40 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 14 1 1 2 10 13 40 -27 7 16.7

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



FIH Match Centre