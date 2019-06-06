

©: Dirk Markgraf



Mannheimer HC has extended 48-time Argentinian international Guido Barreiros’s stay at the club for another three years. The 29-year-old will play for MHC at least until summer 2022.





The Buenos Aires-born striker will lengthen his stay into a ninth season for Mannheim, a fine run that has seen him win the German national championship in 2017 as well as both the 2019 Euro Hockey League bronze medal and German silver earlier in 2019.



"I've been in Mannheim since 2011 and found my home club here. I have everything I need in Mannheim. The team has incredible quality and potential for the coming years. I am very much looking forward to what is to come” Barreiros said of the extension.



"We're very happy to keep Guido in our team. He has been part of the MHC family for many years and he likes Mannheim a lot. He is a top international striker with extremely good defensive qualities and one of the best first runners in corner defense in the German Bundesliga," coach Michael McCann added.



Euro Hockey League media release