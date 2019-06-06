

Kirandeep Kaur is one of the 18 players picked by national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj for the FIH Series Finals, which starts on Friday, in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. PIC BY HALIMATON SAADIAH SULAIMAN



KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s coach K. Dharmaraj named his final 18 on Tuesday for the FIH Series Finals, which starts on Friday, in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.





The coach trimmed his squad from 20 players after assessing them in five matches in Rome and Glasgow where they recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats.



“All 20 players were given equal chances to perform in these matches. We had four tough matches in Rome against Italy and Spain,” Dharmaraj told mhc.org.my.



“Many thought I would drop pint-sized Siti Zulaikha Husain from the squad. However, I included the youngster as she was outstanding in these matches. She is a special player and is also very confident.”



Malaysia will start their Group A campaign against Ireland on Friday, followed by Singapore (Saturday) and the Czech Republic (Tuesday).



The squad — Farah Ayuni Yahya, Mas Huzaimah Md Aziz, Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani, Julaini Din, Nuraini Abd Rashid, Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin, Nurul Syafiqah Mat Isa, Noor Hasliza Md Ali, Fatin Shafika Mahd Sukri, Fazilla Sylvester Silin, Wan Norfaiezah Md Saiuti, Surizan Awang Noh, Kirandeep Kaur, Hanis Nadiah Onn, Norazlin Sumantri, Nur Maizatulhanim Syafi Syeik Fuad, Nur Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli, Siti Zulaikha Husain.



