



Chris Brown took on the challenges to set the Guinness World Record for “The Fastest Marathon in a Field Hockey Goalkeeper Kit.”. Chris took part in the 2019 London Marathon to raise money for Christians in Sport.





Chris told The Hockey Paper "I know it's a bit crazy and I wanted to make it hard and raise enough money for the charity. The rules stipulate that no kit can be taken off during the marathon, while carrying a stick is optional".

Chris decided to take on the challenge and run (in collaboration with Bicester Hockey Club who kindly donated the smock for the race) because he is a leader at Christians in Sport summer camps for young people called Sports Plus which are host to seven sports for 12 - 17 year old. Chris wanted to link his record attempt back to the camps whilst doing something 'Hard and Unique'.



Chris is an avid marathon runner and took part in marathons either side of the London event. “As I am a regular marathon runner, I have decided to challenge myself by attempting to achieve an official Guinness World Record for “The Fastest Marathon in a Field Hockey Goalkeeper Kit."







Chris finished the race in 6 hours, 38 minutes and 19 seconds, smashed his target and raised £4551.20. The money raised will help support the work of Christians in Sport - a charity which aims to “reach the world of sport for Christ.” They do this in a number of ways, including individually supporting elite and professional athletes, putting on summer camps for young sports people, as well as working with churches up and down the British Isles to help them engage with sportspeople around them.







England Hockey Board Media release